Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Bishop – Laurens
-Trespassing
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Accessory after the fact
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
Glenn Gadonas – Fountain Inn
-Public disorderly conduct
