Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Terry Booker – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Howard Gedeist – Whitmire

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

 

Pamela Owings – Whitmire

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Brett White - Waterloo

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Martin Neal - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 