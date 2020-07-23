Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Terry Booker – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Howard Gedeist – Whitmire
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Pamela Owings – Whitmire
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Brett White - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Martin Neal - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
