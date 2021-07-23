Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

James Faulkner - Clinton

-Contempt of Family Court by adult 

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

 

Taviar Hill - Laurens

-Domestic violence - second degree

 

George Stevens - Laurens

-Violation of probation

John Thompson - Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension

Roderick Wallington - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct 