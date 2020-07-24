Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Connie Freeman – Clinton

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

George Freeman – Clinton

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

Aeriol Ammons – Whitmire

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Bost Bohnec - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit

 

Julie Hostetler - Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense

 

Lacory Miller - Laurens

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

 

Kendrick Rice - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Casey Wilbanks - Clinton

-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g

-Stalking

 