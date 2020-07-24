Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Connie Freeman – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
George Freeman – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Aeriol Ammons – Whitmire
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Bost Bohnec - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
Julie Hostetler - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Lacory Miller - Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kendrick Rice - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Casey Wilbanks - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
-Stalking
