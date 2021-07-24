Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Annie Hill – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Steven Redd – Laurens
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Kendrick Smith – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Kyle Braswell - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
Abbigail Ellington - Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
