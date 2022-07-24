Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tanist Carwise – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
James James, Jr – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
