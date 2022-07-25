Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Travion Anderson – Waterloo

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

Casey Wilbanks – Clinton

-Trespassing

Veronica Tripp – Gray Court

-Trespassing

Mark Eaton – Laurens

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute

-Deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

-Driving under suspension

Johnny Ricks – Laurens

-Trespassing

Willie Brewster – Laurens

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

 

