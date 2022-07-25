Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travion Anderson – Waterloo
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
Casey Wilbanks – Clinton
-Trespassing
Veronica Tripp – Gray Court
-Trespassing
Mark Eaton – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute
-Deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
Johnny Ricks – Laurens
-Trespassing
Willie Brewster – Laurens
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
