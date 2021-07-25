Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rodney Dawkins – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Billy Gleaton Jr. – Laurens
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less
Melissa Howard – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Blondell Westbrook - Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Tyler Fisher - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
