Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travion Anderson – Waterloo
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Daniel Branyon – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Benjamin Griffin – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct - First degree
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Zachary Puckett - Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
David Burgess - Waterloo
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
