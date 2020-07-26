Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Chandler – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Sherman Hunter – Whitmire
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Cameron Barker – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Cedric Robinson - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Kimberly Sams - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
