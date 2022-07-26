Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nicholas Porter – Clinton
-Contempt of family court by an adult
Kobe Covington – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Juan Trejo-Reyes – Spindale, NC
-Driving without a license
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
