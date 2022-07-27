Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Taylor – Clinton
-Resisting arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
Donald Satterfield – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
Ira Bell - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Quyshaun Smith – Laurens
-Violation of probation
