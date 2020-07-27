Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cedric Bluford - Laurens
-Violation of probation
Scottie Burkhalter - Laurens
-Contempt of family court
Gregory Cullen – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Dalton Foster - Waterloo
-Domestic violence - third degree
