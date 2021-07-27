Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bradly Cave – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature

 

Jason Messer – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Kidnapping

-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle

 

John Thornhill – Cross Hill

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

-disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 1st offense

-Manufacture meth, 1st

 