Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bradly Cave – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Jason Messer – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Kidnapping
-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
John Thornhill – Cross Hill
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 1st offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.