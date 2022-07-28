Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Curtis Speaks – Cross Hill

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

Garcia Robinson – Clinton

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Kevin Jarnagin – Union

-Burglary

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property

-Habitual traffic offender

-Driving under suspension

Martez Abrams – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Sharell Cates – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle

 