Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Curtis Speaks – Cross Hill
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Garcia Robinson – Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Kevin Jarnagin – Union
-Burglary
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property
-Habitual traffic offender
-Driving under suspension
Martez Abrams – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Sharell Cates – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle
