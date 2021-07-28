Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ilona Lee – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Heather Wright – Clinton
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Child passenger restraint system Article violation
