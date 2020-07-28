Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Mcgaha – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Steven Rowe II – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
