Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christopher Mcgaha – Gray Court

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

 

Steven Rowe II – Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd

 

 