Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jalen Davis – Clinton
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000
Cedric Bluford – Laurens
-General sessions bench order
Darrell Johnson – Laurens
-Assault and battery, first degree
