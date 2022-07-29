Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jalen Davis – Clinton

-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000

Cedric Bluford – Laurens

-General sessions bench order

Darrell Johnson – Laurens

-Assault and battery, first degree