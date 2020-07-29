Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Eric Gillian – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Christine Kane – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Public disorderly conduct
Suzan Sessions – Cross Hill
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
Michael Feagin - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Gregory Kennedy - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.