Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Frankie Williamson – Clinton
-Shoplifting value $2000 or less
Carrie Conner – Joanna
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
George Layel - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
