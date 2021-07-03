Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Brady Ford - Waterloo

-Dealer violating titling of watercraft 

-Negligent operation of water device

-BUI / Water device, injury other than great bodily

 

Robert Richardson - Laurens

-Burglary

-Grand larceny

 

Calvin Todd - Laurens

-Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree

 