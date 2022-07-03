Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Randall Hiller, Jr – Newberry
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Curtis Dendy – Laurens
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base
Raymond Moore, Jr. – Waterloo
-Domestic violence, third degree
Angel Romero, Sr – Enoree
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Walter Lyons – Laurens
-Driving under the influence, .16 or higher
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
Bradley Burrell – Easley
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
David Rhymer – Greenville
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.