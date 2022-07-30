Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Stanley Witt – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Brandi Todd – Cross Hill
-Hit and run
-Driving under suspension
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
Zachary Marler – Laurens
-Trespassing
Larry Smith – Greenville
-Contempt of court
