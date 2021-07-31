Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Aguilar – Simpsonville
-Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 400 g or more
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon - 1st offense
