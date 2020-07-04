Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wallace Crumpton – Whitmire
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $10,000 or more
Corey Grey – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Gerry Pace – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
