Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Crowe - Pickens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Cameron Davis - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
