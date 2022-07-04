Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Tyrez Owens – Clinton

-Assault and battery, third degree

-Domestic violence, first degree

Marcos Francisco – Laurens

-Domestic violence, first degree

Brandi Waldrop Medina – Spartanburg

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Franz Dogan – Spartanburg

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Travours Grant – Gray Court

-Burglary

-Domestic violence, first degree

-Giving false information to law enforcement

Demenous Bookman – Newberry

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

Akenivas Dendy – Gray Court

-Habitual traffic offenders

 