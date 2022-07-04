Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyrez Owens – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Domestic violence, first degree
Marcos Francisco – Laurens
-Domestic violence, first degree
Brandi Waldrop Medina – Spartanburg
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Franz Dogan – Spartanburg
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Travours Grant – Gray Court
-Burglary
-Domestic violence, first degree
-Giving false information to law enforcement
Demenous Bookman – Newberry
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
Akenivas Dendy – Gray Court
-Habitual traffic offenders
