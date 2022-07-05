Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Corey Grey – Laurens

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Clifton Moore – Clinton

-Burglary

-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals

Derrick Gary – Clinton

-Burglary

-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals

Robert Johnson – Clinton

-Trespassing

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

William Shilling – Cross Hill

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Driving under suspension

-Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

Amber Kirby – Gray Court

-Domestic violence, second degree

Joseph Robinson – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Fidel Garcia – Laurens

-Domestic violence, second degree

Tricer Byrd – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Gregory Bridges – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

Avieante Neely – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property

Joel Robinson – Laurens

-Trespassing

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Trespassing

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos. 

 