Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Corey Grey – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Clifton Moore – Clinton
-Burglary
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
Derrick Gary – Clinton
-Burglary
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Trespassing
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
William Shilling – Cross Hill
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
-Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Amber Kirby – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, second degree
Joseph Robinson – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Fidel Garcia – Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
Tricer Byrd – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Gregory Bridges – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Avieante Neely – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property
Joel Robinson – Laurens
-Trespassing
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Trespassing
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
