Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Marvin Blanco – Laurens

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

 

Phillip Thompson – Laurens

-Reckless operation under the influence of drugs/alcohol - 1st offense

-Titling of watercraft Chapter violation, in general

 

Kristin Phillips - Enoree 

-Public disorderly conduct

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 