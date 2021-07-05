Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marvin Blanco – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Phillip Thompson – Laurens
-Reckless operation under the influence of drugs/alcohol - 1st offense
-Titling of watercraft Chapter violation, in general
Kristin Phillips - Enoree
-Public disorderly conduct
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
