Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Gregory Jr. – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Katelyn Barnett – Enoree
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Megan Clardy – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jeremy Ellison - Joanna
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Patrick Kerns - Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Allen Pulley - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Motor vehicle registration and licensing Chapter violation, no other penalty specified
-Temporary license plate- time limit to replace
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.