Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Conner – Seymour, TN
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
-Assault and battery, third degree
Matthew Pierce – Waterloo
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register
Clarissa Rios – Fort Lauderdale, FL
-Assault and battery, third degree
