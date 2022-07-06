Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ashley Conner – Seymour, TN

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

-Assault and battery, third degree

Matthew Pierce – Waterloo

-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register

Clarissa Rios – Fort Lauderdale, FL

-Assault and battery, third degree

 