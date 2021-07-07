Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Brandon Edge – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

David Arrington – Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 

Harvey Fowler Jr. – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Michael Gregory - Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Bryan Magaha - Waterloo

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

 

Christal Nelson - Joanna

-Public disorderly conduct

 