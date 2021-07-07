Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandon Edge – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
David Arrington – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Harvey Fowler Jr. – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Michael Gregory - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Bryan Magaha - Waterloo
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Christal Nelson - Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
