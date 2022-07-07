Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Gaines, Jr – Laurens
-Harassment, second degree
Justin Cann – Waterloo
-Assault and battery, third degree
Terry Woodward – Woodruff
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
Patrick Sullivan – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Michael Moore – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.