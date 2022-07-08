Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jaqueline Culbertson – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Johnny Kinard – Clinton
-Assault and battery, second degree
Jake Sapp – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
Glenn Gadonas – Fountain Inn
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
