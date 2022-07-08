Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jaqueline Culbertson – Laurens

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent

Johnny Kinard – Clinton

-Assault and battery, second degree

Jake Sapp – Clinton

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

Glenn Gadonas – Fountain Inn

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

 