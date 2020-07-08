Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jackie Church Jr. – Ware Shoals
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second Degree
Jeffrey Arrowood – Joanna
-Violation of court order protection
-Public disorderly conduct
Ryan Jackson – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting arrest
