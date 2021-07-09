Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyrone Coleman – Joanna
-Sex Offender Registry, give false information when registering - 1st offense
Leslie Cook – Laurens
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
Willie Gary - Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Terrell Kennedy - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Christopher Campbell Jr. - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Gary Jacks - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Crystal Williams - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
