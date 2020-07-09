Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Thomas Pulley – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
James Johnson – Laurens
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Timothy Pridemore – Clinton
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Public intoxication
Heather Strand - Clinton
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.