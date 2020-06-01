Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rita Dukes – Waterloo
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Robert Ficklin – Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Ryan Hodges – Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Shawn McAlister - Waterloo
-Unlawful for person convicted of DV 2nd & 3rd degree, etc., to ship, transport, possess or receive firearm or ammunition
Matthew McGee - Ware Shoals
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Ty’rek Witherspoon - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
