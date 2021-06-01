Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Gordon – Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Breundazz Higgins – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Eric Hill – Clinton
-Common law robbery, strong arm robbery
-Threatening life, person or family of public employee
Rhonda Johnson - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Carmen Lathan - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
