Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Abernathy – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Brandy Reigle - Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
