Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Sherfield – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Stephen Case - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Joshua Covan - Waterloo
-Littering exceeding 500 lbs.
James Dendy - Laurens
-Shoplifting
Micheal Hitt - Gray Court
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
