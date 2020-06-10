Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Frazier – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Jerry Grey – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Roger Knight – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Isaiah Mcdowell - Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Jason Neaderhiser - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Andrew Cantrell - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tykivious McDowell - Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Gregory Templeton - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.