Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Carrie Conner – Joanna
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Expired vehicle license
-Reckless Driving
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Melvin Gray – Enoree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.