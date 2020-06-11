Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cierra Sutton – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Bost Bohnec – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Malcolm Moses – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
