Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Devan Levister - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Christy Lollis - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Franklin Anderson - Gray Court
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Randall McClure - Fountain Inn
-Domestic violence, third degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.