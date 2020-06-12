Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aaron Best – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tony Sherfield Jr. – Clinton
-Carry concealed weapon, not a pistol, e.g. dirk, metal knuckles, etc.
Travis Weisner – Gray Court
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
