Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christopher Bates Jr. – Laurens

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Timothy Elmore – Gray Court

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Jennifer Hughes – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Jalyn Miller - Clinton

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Attempted Murder

-Attempted Murder

-Attempted Murder

 

Ashley Bagwell - Gray Court

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Jeremy Leonard - Laurens

-Purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor

 