Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Bates Jr. – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Timothy Elmore – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jennifer Hughes – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jalyn Miller - Clinton
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
Ashley Bagwell - Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Jeremy Leonard - Laurens
-Purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor
