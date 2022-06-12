Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Capuano - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Mark Clark - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
Kimberly Cunningham - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
