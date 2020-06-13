Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Boyd – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
John Cook – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Christopher Crouch – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Threatening life, person or family of public employee
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Austin Manley - Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Emilio Camacho - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Kayla Toby - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
