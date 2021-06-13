Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Bryant – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jennifer Cobb – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
Harvey Fowler Jr. – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Harry Weisner II - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.